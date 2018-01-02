Former navy spokesman further remanded

-

Former Sri Lanka Navy Spokesperson Commodore D.K.P. Dassanayake and five others have been remanded until January 16 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The former Spokesman and other suspects were arrested on the charge of aiding and abetting the abduction and disappearance of 11 Tamil youths in 2008 and 2009.

Dassanayake was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on July 12, in connection with the case. He was named as a suspect in the investigation being conducted by the CID.