Three-year-old girl dies after tree falls on her

A three–year-old girl was killed after a tree fell on her yesterday (01).

The victim, identified as Oshadhi Madhubashini is a resident of Dedigamuwa, Homagama, it is reported.



The incident had taken place when the victim was reportedly going to her Grandfather’s house while a Rukaththana tree was being cut nearby.

The girl who was admitted to Homagama Hospital with severe injuries was later transferred to Colombo National Hospital (CNH) for further treatments.

The victim succumbed to injuries while receiving treatments at the CNH yesterday.

The girl’s mother had reportedly been away from home at the time when the incident took place, and the girl had been looked after by her 11-year-old brother.

The tree cutters have fled from the area after handing over the severely injured girl to the 11-year-old boy.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by Meepe Police.