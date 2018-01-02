MR writes to Elections Chief regarding use of his image

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has written to the Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya stating that he cannot be held responsible for the violations of laws by groups using his image for election campaigning.

In his letter to the Chairman, Rajapaksa says that he aware of the fact that various political parties and independent groups are using his image for the 2017 local government election.

The former President says he has not expressed dislike or any objection for his image being used in that manner.

However, Rajapaksa stressed that he has no responsibility if certain groups engaging in election campaigning using his image are behaving in an unlawful manner.

The Kurunegala District MP further says that he expects the Chairman of the commission to pursue with necessary legal action regarding such incidents.