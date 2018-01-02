Terror attacks cannot be ruled out in Sri Lanka: UK Foreign Office

-

Sri Lanka has been listed among the countries where ‘terror attacks cannot be ruled out’ this holiday season, according to the British Foreign Office.

The British media has warned Brits to be vigilant while visiting the countries to which the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has issued travel advisories.

This map reveals the popular winter sun destinations from Thailand to the Maldives and Philippines that are deemed prime targets for terrorists.

Using the latest advice from the UK Foreign Office, it shows the countries where terrorists are “very likely” or “likely” to carry out attacks.

Popular destinations currently labelled as being ‘very likely’ targets of terrorist attacks include Maldives, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Phillipines and Australia. European destinations, such as Belgium, France and Germany are also on the list, along with the United States and the popular African destination of Kenya – a former British colony.

Attacks could be “indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners,” according to the Foreign Office.

Visitors to France have been warned to be “especially vigilant” at Christmas markets and other major public events because of the grave threat from Islamic State.

Australia has even had its terror threat raised to “probable”.

The travel alerts are constantly updated following massacres in London, Manchester and Barcelona, and a deadly truck attack on Berlin’s Christmas market last year.

Bars, restaurants, shopping centres, hotels and poorly protected tourists sites are increasingly being targeted by terrorists.

On its website, the Foreign Office states: “Increasingly, terrorists look for targets that aren’t well-protected places, and where westerners can be found.

“Attacks can occur anywhere in the world, usually with little or no warning.

“Terrorist attacks abroad will continue to target western interests.”

The Foreign Office classifies whether terrorists are “very likely” or “likely” to carry out attacks in different countries.

It also notes that terror attacks “cannot be ruled out” in many countries, including Sri Lanka, Greece, Croatia and Portugal.

The 2017 Global Terrorism Index recently named popular holiday destinations including Thailand, India, Philippines, Turkey and Egypt as among the top 20 riskiest countries.

Iraq, where seven of the 10 deadliest attacks took place in 2016, topped the ranking.

It received a score of 10, where zero represents no impact from terrorism and 10 represents the highest measurable impact.

-With inputs from Agencies