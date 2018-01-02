Candidates who violate election laws should be punished - PAFFREL

Candidates who are contesting the Local Government polls continue to engage in the distribution of various goods in violation of election laws, according to election monitoring groups.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has already been informed with regard to this matter, they say.

The People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) Executive Director Rohana Hettiarachchi said that legal action should be taken against such candidates if violations of election laws continue.

However, the PAFFREL on December 30 said that they are pleased with the measures taken by the police to prevent election violence at the upcoming Local Government elections.

PAFFREL Executive Director Rohana Hettiarachchi said that a request was made to the IGP to expedite the judicial proceedings regarding those who violated election laws.

He made this statement while addressing media after a discussion held with IGP and Senior Police Officers with regard to upcoming LG polls.