Major parties have not been able to resolve conflicts within the nation  JVP

Representatives of the JVP stated that the major political parties of the country have no ambition to resolve the pressing conflicts existing within Sri Lanka.

Leader of the JVP Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that even though political power shifted between the major parties, they were not able to resolve the issues of the nation.

Meanwhile UNP MP Heshan Withanage stated that the journey of the UNP cannot be halted by the outcome of the bond scandal.