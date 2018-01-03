Bright future for Petroleum Ministry in 2018  Arjuna

January 3, 2018   09:38 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Arjuna Ranatunga stated that several special programs will be implemented within the Ministry of Petroleum Resources Development in the next few months. 

He further stated that as the Minister in charge he will ensure that the programs are executed without fail, and fulfill his duty to the country as the Minister of Petroleum Resources Development. 

Minister Ranatunga made these statements while addressing employees of the Ministry for the advent of the new year. 

