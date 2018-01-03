EPDP candidate assaulted in Vavuniya

A complaint has been lodged with Vavuniya Police alleging that an EPDP candidate contesting the Local Government election for the Vavuniya Pradeshiya Sabha, Tharmakulasingam Sujeevan, has been assaulted by a certain group at Maharambakulam, Vavuniya.

The complaint which was filed on January 02 has also been forwarded to the Election Commission’s Office.

The assaulted candidate of the Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) says that he was assaulted by an unidentified group of individuals.

He also said that the suspects threatened him and demanded that he refrain from engaging in politics in Vavuniya while warning him of an even worse fate if he fails to do so.

The candidate has been admitted to the Vavuniya General Hospital while Vavuniya Police is conducting further investigations.