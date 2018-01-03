Over 332kg of heroin, 220kg cocaine and nearly 5,000kg of ganja seized in 2017

Sri Lanka’s Police Narcotics Bureau seized a total of 332 kilograms and 500 grams of heroin worth an estimated Rs 9,900 million within the year 2017, a spokesman said.

He said that 29,690 suspects were arrested along with the heroin and that 36 of them are foreign nationals.

Meanwhile around 4990 kilograms of cannabis estimated to be worth around Rs 99,800,000 along with 51,870 suspects in possession them have been arrested between January 01 and December 31, 2017.

During this same period, officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau arrested 29 suspects for the possession of 220 kg and 650g of cocaine worth over Rs 4.4 million.

They also seized 38kg and 170g of hashish worth over Rs 763,000 and arrested 35 suspects in possession of those drugs within last year.