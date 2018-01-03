Former Divulapitiya Acting OIC arrested

The former Acting Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Divulapitiya Police Station has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in connection with the death of a suspect in custody on October 04, 2017.

Inspector K.H.B. Sumith Preamakumara was arrested after he arrived at the CID last evening for questioning regarding the incident. He is to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate today (3).

On October 05, it was reported that the Acting Officer-in-Charge of the Crimes Division at the Divulapitiya Police station was arrested following the death of a suspect who was detained at the Negombo prison.



Inspector Saman Priyanka Mahage was arrested in connection with the death of 54-year-old Gamini Edward, a resident of Hunumulla, while in detention at the Negombo Prison on October 04.

The father of two was arrested by officers of the Divulapitiya Police in October in connection with a complaint lodged by a foreign national he works for, accusing Edward of stealing and attempting to murder her.

It is believed that he had been assaulted by the arresting officers while being handcuffed at his home.

On October 3, Edward was produced at the Minuwangoda District Court and ordered remanded at the Negombo Prison, where he suddenly died the following day.