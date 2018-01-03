40,000 MT of fertilizer set to reach Sri Lanka tonight

40,000 MT of fertilizer set to reach Sri Lanka tonight

January 3, 2018   02:56 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara says that a shipment of 40,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer is scheduled to reach Sri Lanka tonight.

Responding to a question from a journalist at the weekly cabinet press briefing today (3), he said that special permission will be sought to get the fertilizer released from the port in the night.

The Sports Minister said that 200 lorries will be utilized in order to distribute the fertilizer stocks to the relevant regions.   

In the wake of a sudden shortage of fertilizer in the country, President Maithripala Sirisena last week announced that Pakistan had agreed to send 41,000 metric tons of fertilizer to Sri Lanka immediately. 
 
The President had contacted Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, following concerns raised on the scarcity of fertilizer in the country and requested assistance to find an immediate solution to the matter.

The Government of Pakistan has further informed that it would take steps to export more 75,000 metric tons of fertilizer to Sri Lanka in the future.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories