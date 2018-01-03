Young couple dead in apparent murder-suicide in Pannala

Young couple dead in apparent murder-suicide in Pannala

January 3, 2018   04:37 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

An incident has been reported from the Jayagama area in Pannala where a young boy has murdered a young girl by slashing her throat before taking his own life. 

The youth had carried out the murder and then reportedly committed suicide by slashing his own throat. The deceased are believed to be lovers.

According to reports, the murdered girl is only sixteen years of age.  

Pannala Police are conducting further investigations into the murder suicide.  

