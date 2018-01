A suspect found guilty for the possession and distribution of heroin has been sentenced to death by the Colombo High Court today (3).

The suspect in question was arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau in the Rajagiriya area in 2010 with 18.2 grams of heroin.

Giving the suspect the death penalty, Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga said that the charges have been proven without a reasonable doubt.