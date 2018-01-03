Joint Opposition and UNP members pledge support to President

Several prominent members who represented the Joint Opposition and the United National Party (UNP) including a female candidate contesting this year’s local government election under the ‘flower bud’ symbol have pledged their support to President Maithripala Sirisena.

Accordingly the former Deputy Chairman of Kolonnawa Urban Council Suresh Kodagoda, the former Chairman of the Peliyagoda Urban Council Amila Nishantha Kumarasinghe and Rukshila Kodagoda, who is a candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) for the Kolonnawa Urban Council, have pledged their support to the President.

Meanwhile a former member of the North Western Province and a former member of the Polgahawela Pradeshiya Sabha, representing the UNP, I.M. Jayathilake Illangakoon has also decided to support the SLFP leader.

They met with President Sirisena at the president’s official residence this morning and promised their fullest support to his plans, the PMD said.