Sri Lanka to develop ancient Hindu temple as main pilgrimage destination

Sri Lanka will develop one of its ancient Hindu temple sites in the Eastern Province of the country as the main pilgrimage destinations, Governor of Eastern Province Rohitha Bogollagama said on Wednesday.

The governor told Xinhua that the temple called “Thirukoneshwaram” in Trincomalee, the capital of the Eastern Province, was one of the most sacred Hindu temples in the Island country.

He said he intended to develop the temple as the main pilgrimage destination for Hindus and a special task committee had been appointed to develop the area around the Hindu temple with facilities for accommodation.

The Provincial Tourism Bureau will be responsible for the infrastructure facilities to attract pilgrims from India, Malaysia and devotees even from Europe during the festival days of the temple.

Thirukoneswaram, the Hindu temple, lies on the eastern coast of Sri Lanka facing the sea on three sides, bearing a history of over three millennia.

