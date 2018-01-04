Japanese Foreign Minister to arrive in Sri Lanka
January 4, 2018 09:35 am
Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Tarō Kōno will arrive in Sri Lanka later today (4).
The Japanese Foreign Minister will meet with the President, Prime Minister and his Sri Lankan counterpart during his state visit.
Notably, 2018 will mark 15 years since the last visit of a Japanese Foreign Minister to Sri Lanka.
The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry stated that the visit will be aimed at furthering diplomatic ties between the two countries.