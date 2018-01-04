Allegations against PM are now baseless  Ajith Perera

January 4, 2018   09:43 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Deputy Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Ajith P. Perera stated that the recommendations submitted by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Bond Issuance of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka are satisfactory.

He further stated that the Commission of Inquiry accepted the appointment of Arjuna Mahendran as the Governor of the Central Bank and that there were no ambiguities in his appointment.   

This acceptance has made all allegations levied against the Prime Minister null and void the Deputy Minister said. 

