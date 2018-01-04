Greater focus must be shown towards the development of Buddhism President
January 4, 2018 09:50 am
President Maithripala Sirisena stated that a greater focus will be shown towards the development of the Buddha Sasana within Sri Lanka.
The President made this statement while addressing the All Island Sasanarakshaka Board yesterday (3).
The President further stated that the education of Buddhist monks must be given paramount importance as they are the key to the longevity of the Buddhist community.