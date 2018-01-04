10th anniversary of National Day against child abuse today

Sri Lanka celebrates the National Day against child abuse for the 10th year today (4) from its inception in January 2008.

This day celebrates both the prevention of child abuse and the protection of child Rights.

The National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) stated that several new programs will be introduced in 2018 to ensure that child Rights are not infringed upon.

The President of the NCPA stated that a nationwide campaign where visits to schools and police stations will be conducted to familiarize people with child Rights will be carried out.