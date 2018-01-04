Man eating leopard that attacked seven estate workers in Hatton still at large

Man eating leopard that attacked seven estate workers in Hatton still at large

January 4, 2018   10:33 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

Officials from the Department of Wildlife Conservation stated that the efforts rendered to capture the man eating leopard that has attacked seven workers at the Panmure estate in Hatton have been unsuccessful. 

A joint effort of the Department of Wildlife Conservation together with doctors from the Udawalawe veterinary hospital yesterday (3), yielded no results as the traps set to capture the leopard were set off by stray dogs in the area.  

Officials from the Department of Wildlife Conservation stated that the leopard may have fled away from the estate after hearing the traps being set off. 

Estate workers have refrained from attending work in fear of the leopard, completely halting tea production from the Panmure estate. Further children of local school in the vicinity have also boycotted classes in fear of the man eating leopard.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories