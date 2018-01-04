Justice system within Lanka has deteriorated disappointingly  Sunil Perera

Popular vocalist and lead singer of the Gypsies Sunil Perera stated that the execution of justice within Sri Lanka has deteriorated to an extremely disappointing extent.

Speaking to the media at a political forum yesterday (3), Sunil Perera stated that the two major political parties of Sri Lanka have ruled for 70 years turning a complete blind eye to the preservation of justice and equality.

“We should take an example from countries like Australia. The Prime Minister of Australia was recently charged for not wearing a life jacket on a boat ride and he was previously charged for not wearing his seat belt.” Sunil Perera said.

The lead singer stated Sri Lankans should not be hesitant to exact justice much like Australia where even the Prime Minister is not excused from simple wrongdoings.

He also stated that top level political personalities should be penalized as an example for the entire political structure of the island.