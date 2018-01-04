President and Prime Minister will punish criminals devoid of prejudice  Arjuna

January 4, 2018   01:27 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Arjuna Ranatunga stated that the President and Prime Minister will punish all guilty parties regardless of their political affiliation. 

Speaking at a gathering of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation at the Sapugaskanda Refinery Minister Ranatunga stated that the working community of Sri Lanka has a great responsibility towards the nation in 2018. 

He stated that 2018 will be the year where Sri Lanka will pay off a majority of its loans to international bodies. Thereby it is the responsibility of the people and the government to ensure that this process is completed flawlessly. 

The government will attempt to rid the people of the debt burden as soon as possible Arjuna Ranatunga said.     

