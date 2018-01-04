Sri Lankan leopard cubs born at Banham Zoo in Norfolk, England

-

Two Sri Lankan leopard cubs were born at the Banham Zoo in Norfolk, England welcoming the first cubs of the Sri Lankan sub species to Banham in more than a decade.

With fewer than 1,000 Sri Lankan Leopards in the wild, the birth of the cubs has been warmly welcomed by the zookeepers at Banham.

These endangered animals have bred successfully at the zoo for many years, but this is the first time for Sariska and her mate, Mias.

Michael Woolham, the zoo’s animal manager, said: “It’s very exciting for the zoo.

“Sariska has so far been a super mother - very attentive and protective. I’m sure the cubs are going to grow up to be very healthy.

“Because Banham has a lot of experience with big cats and in particular Sri Lankan leopards, Mias was sent to us with the view that we might be able to persuade him to breed.”

The cubs, now almost four months old, have had their veterinary checks and vaccinations and have been identifed as two females.

- Norfolk Eastern Daily Press

- Agencies