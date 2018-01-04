Shanil Neththikumara granted bail: ordered to appear before CID

January 4, 2018   01:53 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Shanil Neththikumara, who was accused of threatening several witnesses to the Bond scandal was released on a surety bail of Rs.150,000 by Colombo fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne following court proceedings today (4). 

The verdict was delivered after Shanil Neththikumara was summoned before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today. Further Neththikumara has been ordered to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department tomorrow (5). 

Complaints were lodged against Shanil Neththikumara for threatening Anika Wijesuriya and Vijith Wijesuriya over the telephone, for submitting evidence against former Minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry.   

