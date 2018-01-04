Manoj Sirisena takes oaths as Southern Province Minister

Manoj Sirisena took oaths before President Maithripala Sirisena as the Southern Province Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Social and Cultural Affairs, Public Welfare, Probation and Child Services, Home Economics, Housing and Development and Labour and Employment.

Manoj Sirisena took oaths at the Presidential Secretariat earlier today (4).

Governor of the Southern Province Hemakumara Nanayakkara and Chief Minister Shan Wijayalal De Silva were present for the ceremony.