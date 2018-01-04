Deputy Speaker Thilanga Sumathipala says that the public response and expectation regarding President Maithripala Sirisena’s statement on the report of the Bond Commission had exceeded expectations.

He stated that ever since the President made the statement, religious leaders from all faiths have expressed their appreciation and extended blessings for the President’s “brave decision.”

The UPFA Colombo District MP stated that opposition groups had continuously attempted to create an opinion that the probe into the controversial Central Bank treasury bond scam was “a lie” and that it “would not happen.”

He stated that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will push to convene the Parliament very soon, table the report and bring about the legislations recommended by the report and endorsed by the President.

Sumathipala said that he considers the bond scam to be a “very disappointing and unjust” circumstance as the public have placed a lot of trust in politicians they have elected to office.