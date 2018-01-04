Joint Opposition wants PM and UNP sacked from govt

The Joint Opposition says that with the release of the report of the Bond Commission, what the President should do first and foremost as a good governance government is to immediately remove the UNP Cabinet ministers including the Prime Minister.

UPFA Parliamentarian Mahindananda Aluthgamage claimed that the United National Party (UNP), which was unable to even pay the electricity bill at Sirikotha, had given each of its candidates Rs 5 million from the “bond money” for the general election.

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo today (4), he said that the Joint Opposition had repeatedly pointed out that this was the biggest act of financial fraud in Sri Lanka’s history and the only one carried out with state sponsorship.

The former minister charged that the entire leadership of the UNP was involved in the bond scam and that the party has no moral right to stay in a good governance government after such a massive financial fraud.

Aluthgamage said that the Joint Opposition had made a complaint on August 26, 2016 stating that the prime minister is responsible for this fraud and warned that legal action against “Asia’s Best Finance Minister” should not be limited to under the Bribery Act.

However, he said that they will be paying close attention to the actions of the Attorney General in the end.