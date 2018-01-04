UNP and SLFP took turns in robbing the nation for 70 years  Vijitha Herath

The JVP are of the view that the statements made by the President on the report submitted by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the Bond scandal is a brief history of the corrupt and fraudulent political lineage of the UNP and the SLFP.

Speaking to the media at a briefing today (4), MP Vijitha Herath stated that for 70 years the SLFP and UNP took turns in robbing the people of their hard earned money through large scale scams and false promises.

He further stated that the current government that promised to rid the country of corruption found itself caught in the midst of one of the largest allegations of fraud in the history of the nation, merely two months after being elected into power.