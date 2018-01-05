Gold jewellery worth over Rs 4.4 million seized at BIA

A Sri Lankan passenger has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with undeclared gold jewellery worth over Rs 4.4 million concealed in his luggage.

The 49-year-old resident of Kalmunai had arrived from Mecca in Saudi Arabia by flight WY 373 at 4.15pm on Thursday (4).

He was apprehended by Customs arrival staff attached to the Green Channel with 814.16 grams of gold jewellery worth an estimated Rs 4,472,380.

Customs spokesman said that 27 small gold bangles, 18 medium size bangles, 19 large bangles, 77 gold rings and 16 pendants were found concealed in his luggage.

The passenger was released on a penalty of Rs 100, 000 after forfeiting the goods, he said.