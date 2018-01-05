JVP Western Province Councilor Asoka Ranwala arrested

JVP Western Province Councilor Asoka Ranwala had been arrested last night (04) over charges of allegedly threatening Sapusgaskanda Crimes OIC, according to police.

However the WP Councilor alleged that he was assaulted by the Sapusgaskanda Crimes OIC when he was questioned regarding a youth in the area.

Ranwala made this statement to media, while he was being admitted Ragama Teaching Hospital by the Sapusgaskanda Police.

Speaking to Ada Derana, General Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Services Union Mahinda Jayasinghe said he learned that Asoka Ranwala was inhumanly assaulted by the Sapugaskanda Police after the conclusion of a JVP Rally held in Kiribarthgoda, last evening.

“A youth who is a resident of our electorate was assaulted by the Sapugaskanda Police. Ranwala who asked the Police to hospitalize the victimized youth was assaulted in return noting that he was interrupting the duties of the police. We strongly condemn this brutal act” Jayasinghe said.

He also requested the IGP to hold an impartial inquiry into this matter.