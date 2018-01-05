Court issues open warrant to arrest Jaliya Wickramasuriya

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has issued an open warrant for the arrest of former Sri Lankan Ambassador to the United States, Jaliya Wickramasuriya.

Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne also issued notice on the defendant’s four bailsmen, including his wife who signed for the bail, to appear before the court on February 16.



On November 17, the Colombo Fort Magistrate had issued an arrest warrant on the former diplomat after he failed to appear before the court.

Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne had also ordered to issue notice on the defendant’s bailsmen to appear before the court while the case was postponed until today (05).

Wickramasuriya was arrested by the FCID in November last year on charges of misappropriating funds amounting to US$ 332,000 when refurbishing the Sri Lankan Embassy in Washington DC while serving as the Ambassador to the US, under the previous government.

He was subsequently remanded by the court until he was granted bail in March this year. In July he was permitted to travel abroad for medical treatment by the Fort Magistrate’s Court, which lifted the travel ban following a request made by a Counsel who appeared on behalf of Wickramasuriya.

However, the arrest warrant was issued today as the accused had failed to appear before the court on the given date after traveling abroad for two months.

Officers representing the Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID) informed the court that according to information received, former Ambassador Jaliya Wickramasuriya has been arrested while attempting to flee to another country after receiving treatment in the US and is currently being detained.