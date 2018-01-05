Seized illegal drugs to be destroyed in front of public - Sagala

Minister of Law and Order and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayaka said necessary legal provisions will be taken to destroy seized drugs in front of the public.

“Heroin, illegal cigarettes, liquor and cannabis worth Rs. 37.55 billion has been seized by the Police Special Task Force (STF) the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) from January 01, 2017 to December 27, 2017.

Accordingly, Heroin worth Rs. 136 million, Illegal cigarettes worth Rs. 35 million, Liquor worth 90 million and Cannabis worth 113.8 million were seized during last year.

“We are hoping to boost the number of raids this year and to eradicate illegal drug dealing and smuggling from the country” said the Minister.