Body of a woman found inside a house in Bibile

January 5, 2018   02:10 pm

By Manushi Silva

A body of a woman has been found inside a house in Wegama - Bibile today (05).

The deceased was identified as a 52-year-old unmarried woman.

The deceased woman had reportedly lived with her 76- old mother and her younger sister at her residence in Bibile.

Three of them have not been in a good health condition over a considerable period of time, according to villagers.

Although the 52-year-old elder daughter had died last evening (04), her mother and sister had not been aware of it, villagers claim.

The woman’s dead body was found following a search done by the villagers upon noticing a foul smell in the residence of the victim.

The body was taken to Bibile hospital by the hospital staff and Bibile Police, Ada Derana correspondent reported.


 

