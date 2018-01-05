Body of a woman found inside a house in Bibile
A body of a woman has been found inside a house in Wegama - Bibile today (05).
The deceased was identified as a 52-year-old unmarried woman.
The deceased woman had reportedly lived with her 76- old mother and her younger sister at her residence in Bibile.
Three of them have not been in a good health condition over a considerable period of time, according to villagers.
Although the 52-year-old elder daughter had died last evening (04), her mother and sister had not been aware of it, villagers claim.
The woman’s dead body was found following a search done by the villagers upon noticing a foul smell in the residence of the victim.
The body was taken to Bibile hospital by the hospital staff and Bibile Police, Ada Derana correspondent reported.