Election offices must be removed before Jan. 31

January 5, 2018   03:07 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The Elections Commission says that all election offices, cutouts and posters of candidates contesting the Local Government election should be removed before January 31. 

Chairman of the commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that steps will be taken to remove the election offices, cutouts, posters and such that continue to remain past the deadline. 

Speaking at a press briefing at the Elections Commission today (5), he also said that election candidates have to hand over their declarations of assets and liabilities before January 20.

Deshapriya further said that if religious programmes promoting candidates or unveiling of election manifestos are held at religious places of worship, the law can be implemented against the relevant candidate as well as the clergy of those places.  

