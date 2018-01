An individual was killed when he collided with a train travelling from Badulla to Colombo.

The incident occurred at 7 am in Hali Ela-Maha Wattegama today (05).

The deceased was identified as an 80-year-old; a resident of Mahawiththegama area.

The post mortem of the body is scheduled to be conducted today.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Hali Ela police.