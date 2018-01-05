Suspension of business of PTL extended by 6 months - CBSL

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank has decided to extend the suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) to function as a Primary Dealer for further six months with effect from today (January 05).

The Central Bank said the suspension was extended to continue its own investigations into the dealer.

Perpetual Treasuries is connected to Arjun Aloysius, son-in-law of ex-Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran.



The decision has been made acting in terms of the Regulations made under the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance and the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance.

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) which investigated the Bond Issuance of the Central Bank was handed over to the President on 30th December.

The President appointed the Commission of Inquiry on 27th January to investigate, inquire into and report on the Issuance of Treasury Bonds during the period 1st February 2015 to 31st March, 2016.

The three-member Commission was headed by the Supreme Court Judge KK Chithrasiri. The two other members of the Commission were Justice P S Jayawardene and retired Deputy Auditor General, V Kandasamy.