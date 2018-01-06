Special investigation into Sapugaskanda incident on Ministers order

January 5, 2018   09:20 pm

By Manushi Silva

Minister of Law & Order and Southern Development  Sagala Ratnayaka has ordered Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to probe into the recent incident at Sapugaskanda Police station and to submit an immediate report.

JVP Western Province Councilor Asoka Ranwala was arrested last night (04) over charges of allegedly threatening Sapusgaskanda Crimes OIC, according to police.

However the WP Councilor alleged that he was assaulted by the Sapusgaskanda Crimes OIC when he was questioned regarding a youth in the area.

 

