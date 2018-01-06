Additional solar power from Mahaweli projects

-

The Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment has made arrangements to use all-natural resources to develop the country and through this program it will re-generate 75 Megawatts of power through solar power.



Introducing this program, the Secretary of the Ministry, Anura Dissanayake said 20% of the open lands of Mahaweli project area can be used for this regard.



It is expected that additional 100 Megawatts of electricity can be additionally generated from Maduruoya project area under the solar power generation program.