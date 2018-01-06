Asoka Ranwala remanded

JVP Western Provincial Council member Asoka Ranwala was remanded until January 19 after being produced before Negombo Magistrate’s Court on charges of threatening Sapugaskanda Crimes OIC.

Asoka Ranwala was arrested on January 04 over charges of allegedly threatening Sapusgaskanda Crimes OIC, according to police.

However the WP Councilor alleged that he was assaulted by the Sapusgaskanda Crimes OIC when he was questioned regarding a youth in the area.

Speaking to Ada Derana, General Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Services Union Mahinda Jayasinghe said he learned that Asoka Ranwala was inhumanly assaulted by the Sapugaskanda Police after the conclusion of a JVP Rally held in Kiribarthgoda, last evening.

“A youth who is a resident of our electorate was assaulted by the Sapugaskanda Police. Ranwala who asked the Police to hospitalize the victimized youth was assaulted in return noting that he was interrupting the duties of the police. We strongly condemn this brutal act” Jayasinghe said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Law & Order and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayaka has ordered Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to probe into the recent incident at Sapugaskanda Police station and to submit an immediate report.

