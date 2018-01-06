Election-related complaints exceed 100

The number of arrests pertaining to election complaints and election law violations at the Local Government polls has exceeded 100, said the Police Headquarters.

Accordingly, the police HQ had received 103 complaints from December 09 to 6 am today (06) in relation to the forthcoming Local Government election.

This includes 54 election complaints and 29complaints pertaining to violations of election laws.

In a statement, the Police Headquarters said that four complaints of election law violations were received within yesterday (29).

Complaints received include those against the display of posters, banners and flags on vehicles, fixing of loudspeakers on vehicles, pasting and possession of election posters and unlawful parades.