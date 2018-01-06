People will not stand for current toxic political culture  Anura Kumara

January 6, 2018   11:46 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Leader of the JVP Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the general public is disgusted with the current political culture within Sri Lanka that has warped many institutions within the nation. 

Speaking to the media at an event in Kiribathgoda, Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that in the future, we must all attempt to rid the nation of this toxic political culture and pave the way for clean politics. 

Meanwhile Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka stated that the people of Sri Lanka have finally been rewarded with a lucid political landscape. He further stated that the general public can be extremely satisfied with the developmental steps taken by the current regime. 

