TISL calls on govt. to ensure the opening of Rajagiriya Flyover to be carried out in compliance with election regulations

The opening of the Rajagiriya Flyover should be carried out in compliance with regulations issued by the Elections Commission to ensure that development projects are not used for electioneering purposes, said Transparency International Sri Lanka’s (TISL) election observation arm the Program for the Protection of Public Resources (PPPR) .

Issuing a press release TISL stated that if the Rajagiriya flyover is to be opened ahead of the February 10 local government elections, it should be done without the participation of politicians to remain in compliance with the Commission’s regulations.

The PPPR fears that the opening of the Rajagiriya Flyover could be used as a platform to canvass votes and calls on the competent authorities to take measures which ensure expeditious delivery of vital infrastructure, whilst ensuring compliance with election laws.

The PPPR wishes to re-iterate that the opening of the flyover can proceed prior to the election without the participation of politicians or representatives of political parties as this would be in compliance with the regulations set forth by the Elections Commission.

TISL also calls on the public to be mindful during the election period and not to condone activities which are in violation of election laws.

Incidents of misuse of public property during the election period can be reported to the PPPR on 071 135 0990 and via e-mail to pppr@tisrilanka.org.