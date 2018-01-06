Major issues of the present could have easily been fixed in the past  Kabir Hashim

Major issues of the present could have easily been fixed in the past  Kabir Hashim

January 6, 2018   12:07 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

Minister of Public Enterprise Development Kabir Hashim stated that the major issues within Sri Lanka all originated during the tenure of the previous regime. 

He further pointed out that the current government is faced with complex and large scale problems that could have easily been fixed when they began during the time of the past government. 

The Minister of Public Enterprise Development made these statements while addressing a gathering in Kandy. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories