Major issues of the present could have easily been fixed in the past Kabir Hashim
January 6, 2018 12:07 pm
Minister of Public Enterprise Development Kabir Hashim stated that the major issues within Sri Lanka all originated during the tenure of the previous regime.
He further pointed out that the current government is faced with complex and large scale problems that could have easily been fixed when they began during the time of the past government.
The Minister of Public Enterprise Development made these statements while addressing a gathering in Kandy.