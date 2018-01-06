British Parliamentary delegation declines to meet the Northern CM

The British Parliamentary delegation who is visiting Jaffna has declined to meet the Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran today (06).

The delegation has turned down the request of the Northern CM stating that since the British High Commissioner met with the Northern CM last month, another meeting is not necessary.

The British delegation is scheduled to meet Northern Province Governor Reginald Cooray and Jaffna Security Forces Commander Major General Darshana Hettiarachchi.

The British Parliamentary team will also attend a special pooja held at the Nallur Kovil.