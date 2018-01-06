UNP image unblemished by Bond scam  Harrison

Minister of Rural Economic Affairs P.Harrison stated that the outcome of the Bond scandal has had no impact on the image of the United National Party (UNP).

Speaking to the media following an event in Anuradhapura Minister Harrison stated that the UNP is currently making preparations to emerge as victors at the Local Government election.

Meanwhile former Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nimal Lanza stated that the people of Sri Lanka lost millions of public funds as a result of the Bond scam.