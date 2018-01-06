UNP image unblemished by Bond scam  Harrison

UNP image unblemished by Bond scam  Harrison

January 6, 2018   12:32 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

Minister of Rural Economic Affairs P.Harrison stated that the outcome of the Bond scandal has had no impact on the image of the United National Party (UNP). 

Speaking to the media following an event in Anuradhapura Minister Harrison stated that the UNP is currently making preparations to emerge as victors at the Local Government election. 

Meanwhile former Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nimal Lanza stated that the people of Sri Lanka lost millions of public funds as a result of the Bond scam. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories