Facts reveled by Bond Commission report are totally wrong - Ravi

The facts reveled by the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) which investigated the Bond Issuance of the Central Bank, are totally wrong, alleged Former Finance Minister MP Ravi Karunanayake.

He made this statement after a gathering held in Colombo last evening (05).

Further speaking the former Finance Minister said that he had requested for a copy of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry report on the Central Bank bond issue.

The Former Minister said that he cannot comment on the report until he is provided with the original copy of the report.

“What is said here is totally wrong. We believe that only a part of the report has been presented. I will comment on the report after the Prime Minister and I are provided with copies of the report “he said.

“I don’t know how to lie. What I have said is truthful. Neither the PM nor I have committed any fault.” Karunanayake said while answering questions raised by journalists.