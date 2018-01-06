PM should take responsibility of Bond scam  Ven.Sumangala Thero

Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Front (ACF) Ven.Ulapane Sumangala Thero stated that the Prime Minister should accept responsibility of the Central Bank Bond scam without palming off his guilt to other individuals.

Speaking to the media at a press conference today (6), Ven. Sumangala thero stated the Premier should take responsibility for the Bond scandal without deflecting the blame to Arjun Aloysius and Arjuna Mahendran.

He further stated that the judiciary should take steps to immediately take legal action against all parties involved in the large scale fraud.