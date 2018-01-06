Navy apprehends pilferer with a thresher shark

-

On information received by the Navy, Naval personnel attached to Eastern Naval Command together with the officials from Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Trincomalee, arrested a person with a thresher shark which was set for sale illegally during a raid carried out in Trincomalee harbour area yesterday (5).

The arrested person with the shark weighted about 45 Kgs was handed over to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

- Sri Lanka Navy