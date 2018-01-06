Navy makes major drug bust at Valvettiturai beach

January 6, 2018   05:08 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Following intelligent information received, Naval personnel attached to Northern Naval Command recovered 90 Kgs of Cannabis (KG), 4 Kgs of Opium and 4 Kgs of Hashish which were hidden in Velvetithurai coastal line, during a raid carried out today’s morning (6).

The recovered lot of drugs were packed in containers and it is suspected that they have  been hidden for sale. Approximately Rs 30 million worth drugs lot is due to  be handed over to Police  STF - Jaffna for further legal proceedings.

- Sri Lanka Navy 

