Thousands attend maiden political rally of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna

The first political rally of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) headed by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was held earlier today (6), near the Kadawatha bus station. Thousands of supporters from the region attended the event marking the first of a series of rallies that will be held leading up to the Local Government election.

The theme for the rally was ‘let’s rebuild the nation once again’. Several members of the Joint Opposition and SLPP members were in attendance at the event.

Speaking at the event, former Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nimal Lanza stated that he has no regrets in leaving his ministerial portfolio and that he feels confident in his choice to join the SLPP. He further stated that a host of government members will join the SLPP in the next few weeks and that the SLPP will form a new government in two years time.

He however stated that there are certain politicos that are afraid to cross over in fear of losing their political and administrative posts.

Meanwhile MP Keheliya Rambukwella stated that the political saviour of the masses has been stripped down from his high horse to the state of a criminal through the outcome of the Bond scandal.

Also speaking at the event MP Bandula Gunawardene stated that all the UNP members of government should issue a public apology and resign from their posts in the government as the Finance Minister appointed by their government was involved in a large scale fraud.

Leader of the JO in Parliament Dinesh Gunawardene stated that the very same people that accused several opposition members of being corrupt are caught in the midst of the largest fiscal fraud in the history of Sri Lanka.

MP Udaya Gammanpila compared the current government to the folk tale of ‘Ali Baba and the 40 thieves’. “The current regime is now the baby elephant and his 40 thieves. We make a vow to the people that we will not stop our struggle until all the corrupt members of government are sacked and put in jail” he said.

MP Wimal Weerawansa stated that the government secured a fluke victory in 2015 by banding together groups of political parties. “Now that all the coalition members have fallen out the people will cast their votes for the only clear choice, the SLPP” he said. He further stated that the country would be rid of its debt burden if not for the actions of those involved in the Bond scam.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was received by the gathering with much appraisal. Speaking to the people Mahinda Rajapaksa reminded the people that the Local Government will be akin to a referendum as it will be an expression of public opinion.

He further went on to state that the current government has failed at every point displaying a very fickle foundation. “The government has no stability, there’s a cold war going on between the President and Prime Minister. A government cannot function as a divided front” he said in his closing remarks.